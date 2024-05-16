'I'm a solution-provider': Former Cape Breton mayor seeking another shot at the chair

A former Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) mayor is seeking the title again in the upcoming fall election.

Cecil Clarke, who served two terms as mayor from 2012 to 2020, announced his candidacy for the job in a news release on Thursday.

“I believe in the CBRM. I believe in our people. And I believe the greatest impact I can have on this incredible place we call home is as your mayor.” said Clarke in the release. “It’s time to step forward, together, and to be bold about our vision for our communities.”

Last month, Mayor Amanda MacDougall – who defeated Clarke by nearly 4,000 votes in the 2020 election – announced she would not be running for re-election this fall.

Clarke won his first mayor election in 2012 with 59 per cent of the vote. He replaced John Morgan, who did not seek re-election after a 12-year term.

"When I first was mayor it was aabout stopping decline, stopping the bleeding, and we finally got to a place of growth in our community," Clarke said in an interview with CTV News Atlantic. "Now it’s going to be focused on what are the things we need to facilitate growth.

"We’re finally at the pont where we’re starting to grow, but we’re also realizing the propblems and pressures of that growth. I'm a solution-provider."

Clarke also served as a Progressive Conservative MLA representing Cape Breton North from 2001 to 2009.

