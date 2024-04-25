Imminent closure of St. Stephen, N.B. warming centre puts entire town’s well-being 'at serious risk': community group

A community group in St. Stephen, N.B., says next week’s closure of a 24-hour warming centre will put the entire town’s well-being “at serious risk.”

The warming centre’s working group says there’s no permanent plan in place to address St. Stephen’s homelessness issues after the location closes on April 30.

“This closure leaves many vulnerable individuals without refuge or shelter, and serves to exacerbate the many challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness,” says the group in a written statement issued Thursday. “While dialogue has been ongoing, the lack of a concrete plan puts the well-being of our entire community at serious risk, leaving vulnerable individuals without essential resources and care.”

Jim Stuart, the executive director of Neighbourhood Works (which operates the town’s warming centre), didn’t respond to an interview request on Thursday.

The warming centre at 59 Union St. opened in February.

In January, the provincial put plans to build a shelter “on pause,” following objections from some residents and businesses in the town’s Happy Valley Road area.

Social Development Minister Jill Green wasn’t made available for an interview on Thursday. A statement from the department says it’s “committed to supporting both transitional and public housing options for the community, and will continue forward on this path.”

The municipality declared a local state-of-emergency last December following the death of 41-year-old Adam Dickerson, who was found in need of urgent medical care at a local park before passing away. Dickerson had been homeless for several years.

The state-of-emergency was terminated by the provincial government within 48 hours, with an understanding the two levels of government would work together to build a permanent shelter.

-With files from CTV Atlantic's Avery MacRae

