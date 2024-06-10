ATLANTIC
More

    • Impaired driver allegedly crashed scooter 3 times near Confederation Bridge: P.E.I. RCMP

    A Prince Edward Island RCMP officer is pictured. (Source: P.E.I. RCMP) A Prince Edward Island RCMP officer is pictured. (Source: P.E.I. RCMP)
    Share

    Prince Edward Island RCMP says two different drivers crashed their vehicles over the weekend due to impairment.

    According to a news release from police, officers responded to a report of an SUV crashing into a tree in Hazelbrook around 12:33 a.m. on Friday. A 22-year-old man allegedly failed a roadside alcohol screening device before going to hospital.

    Police learned a scooter allegedly crashed three times in the Confederation Bridge area around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday. They found the 32-year-old man in Crapaud and arrested him for alcohol impaired driving.

    Officers also arrested a 19-year-old man in Malpeque on Friday and a 24-year-old man in Montague on Sunday, both for alcohol impaired driving.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action

    Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing 'work to rule' job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News