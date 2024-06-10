Impaired driver allegedly crashed scooter 3 times near Confederation Bridge: P.E.I. RCMP

Prince Edward Island RCMP says two different drivers crashed their vehicles over the weekend due to impairment.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a report of an SUV crashing into a tree in Hazelbrook around 12:33 a.m. on Friday. A 22-year-old man allegedly failed a roadside alcohol screening device before going to hospital.

Police learned a scooter allegedly crashed three times in the Confederation Bridge area around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday. They found the 32-year-old man in Crapaud and arrested him for alcohol impaired driving.

Officers also arrested a 19-year-old man in Malpeque on Friday and a 24-year-old man in Montague on Sunday, both for alcohol impaired driving.

