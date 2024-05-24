Inmate injured in assault at N.B. federal institution

An inmate suffered injuries after an assault at the Atlantic Institution in New Brunswick last week.

According to a news release from the Government of Canada, the victim was assaulted on May 13 at the maximum security federal facility. Staff members evaluated the injured inmate, who was taken to an outside hospital for treatment before returning to the institution.

The release says the assailants were identified and “the appropriate actions have been taken.”

The incident is under investigation.

