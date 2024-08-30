'It was like coming home': Former 'Anne and Gilbert' stars, director reunite for P.E.I. show

When some actors get together, they find they have an instant chemistry and connection, something that makes their performances even better. That was certainly the case for the cast of 2023’s “Anne and Gilbert” musical on Prince Edward Island.

“All four of us all have this wacky sense of humour we bring to the stage,” said Anique Mercier. “That interplay felt so fun. It’s such a blessing as an actor.

“When you find a group you gel so well together, you don’t want to let it go.”

Mercier and her fellow cast mates Becca Guilderson, Nicola Lannan and Rose Messenger, along with director Wade Lynch, had to bid farewell once the show wrapped up last summer. However, Mercier knew she wanted to work with them again – and soon.

Mercier’s theatre company organized a production for this summer in Charlottetown. The show, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” reunites the four actors and Lynch for one more musical showcase on the Island.

“We were disappointed to not be returning to the Island,” Mercier said. “It’s almost like this show was written for the four of us. It works very smoothly.

“We’re all quite strong singers and this show has 28 songs. More specifically, every character has elements of us.”

Lynch, who serves as the director of the show, said the entire production came together in just 10 rehearsals.

“When they committed to the show, they were spread across the country so Anique sent tracks of the music to the women and choreographed the show in her Toronto apartment,” Lynch said. “They had all their music and choreography before they started rehearsing.”

Anique Mercier, Becca Guilderson, Nicola Lannan and Rose Messenger star in the Marvelous Wonderettes in Charlottetown. (Source: Kade McCloud)

For Lynch, directing the show at The Mack venue in Charlottetown was a full circle moment.

“I did my first show there in 1992,” he said. “A lot of my career was spent in that theatre. I hadn’t been there in about a decade.

“It was like coming home.”

Mercier said she also enjoyed returning to the Island for another show with her friends.

“I absolutely love P.E.I.,” she said. “When I crossed the bridge, I teared up. Getting to do it again is just fantastic.

“We’d love to remount this production because we’ve discovered it’s quite convertible in terms of venue.”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” will run until Saturday at The Mack.

