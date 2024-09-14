Safety concerns grow over Halifax tent encampment after firearms and stolen property found

A designated tent encampment beneath the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax is raising safety concerns for people who work or live nearby after police discovered firearms and stolen property at the site.

One resident of a shelter named Sarah frequently passes the area, and said what she sees and hears happening at the encampment makes her feel unsafe.

“I would never go down there. I’ve been there and it’s scary,” she said.

On Wednesday police were called to the area as part of an investigation into stolen bikes and parts. However, once they arrived, they also discovered drug paraphernalia, seven sets of power tools, firearms and other weapons including a spear and hatchet.

“While on scene our officers did locate several firearms, stolen property, and several bicycles and e-scooters,” said Cst. Martin Cromwell, Halifax Regional Municipality’s public information officer.

Living in a shelter herself, Sarah said she understands the difficulties that comes with living rough, however, she says the police’s findings prove it’s unsafe.

“I would never go down there even in the day. The encampments aren’t safe, but at the same time they need some place to go in the winter,” she said.

Despite some concerns from people in the area, the city maintains there’s no need for security at this encampment site or others.

“The system is if somebody has a concern, let somebody know. Reach out and then the appropriate folks can take the right actions to response to the concern,” said Max Chauvin, Halifax Regional Municipality’s director of homelessness.

Chauvin said many of the encampment community is tight-knit, and often keep an eye out for each other. “If something were to happen, they know to contact police or Halifax fire.”

Police have since arrested two men who are facing a number of charges.

While police said they understand people’s concerns, it does not plan to conduct regular tent checks to search for drugs or weapons. “Each encampment community is a community and if we have reason to go there [and] if we are provided information, we’ll go there and do an investigation,” said Cromwell.

