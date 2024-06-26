IWK Foundation receives $750K donation for pediatric emergency care, mental health services

The IWK Foundation recently received a $750,000 donation for emergency department redevelopment and youth services.

According to a news release from the Foundation, BMO is investing $500,000 in the IWK Emergency Department redevelopment to transform pediatric emergency care and $250,000 in Integrated Youth Services-Nova Scotia (IYS-NS) to improve mental health services for youth.

“There is a critical need for healthcare services in our communities and we are here to support young people across the Maritimes and to help drive progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and an inclusive society,” said Karla McCarthy, head of BMO Commercial Banking, Atlantic, in the release.

IWK Emergency Department redevelopment will use the money to build a state-of-the-art department to streamline care and meet the needs of patients and families. The current department has been in use for nearly 40 years and is close to exceeding 45,000 annual visits.

The IWK Foundation is raising $26.5 million for the project.

IYS-NS aims to provide people between 12 and 25 years old with free, rapid access to wellness and health resources and programs. There will be eight sites open by March 2027.

