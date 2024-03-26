Like an ocean in the sky: unique cloud formation makes an appearance in N.S.

A unique and relatively newly-recognized cloud type made an appearance in the sky of Nova Scotia near Five Islands Tuesday morning.

The pictures provided are courtesy of Rob and Deana Ohanley and feature Asperitas cloud. This cloud type is recognized by its well-defined wave-like appearance. It’s almost like looking at ocean waves from below the surface. In fact the Latin word aspero, the origin for the type, means “to make rough, or uneven”.

They are the newest defined type of cloud being recognized officially by the World Meteorological Society in 2015. That made them the first newly-recognized cloud type in more than 50 years.

The cloud itself is not know for bringing precipitation or severe weather. It has been noted to form most often though in an unstable atmospheric environment which is favourable for producing other types of clouds including those associated with rain or thunderstorms.

The Asperitas cloud appears over Nova Scotia. (Courtesy: Rob and Deana Ohanley)Their exact formation mechanism isn’t fully understood. It is theorized they are most likely created when pockets of sinking, cooler air interact with winds that are changing direction from the cloud top to the cloud base. The result produces the wavy appearance.

Spot a unique or interesting cloud formation? I’d love to see it! Pictures can be sent to kalin.mitchell@bellmedia.ca

