Longtime councillor Waye Mason running for mayor in Halifax election

Waye Mason, who has served on Halifax council for 12 years, will be running for the mayor’s office this fall.

Mason announced his bid for mayor on Monday. He is the sixth person so far seeking the top spot in the upcoming fall election. Mason’s fellow councillor Pamela Lovelace announced her candidacy last month.

“I’m running because affordability and housing pains unite everyone,” Mason said in a news release. “Getting it right demands experienced, seasoned hands and someone who is ready to go on day one. I know what doors need to be opened and I know where the keys are to further unlock action on housing development and affordability.”

Waye Mason announced his candidacy for Halifax mayor on June 10, 2024. (Source: James Morrison/CTV News Atlantic)

Mason was first elected in 2012 and he was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. He was born and raised in Dartmouth, N.S.

Mayor Mike Savage announced earlier this year he will not be seeking re-election. Municipal elections will be held on Oct. 19.

