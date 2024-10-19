Deep retrofits: A lifeline for old buildings
Home improvement is an ever-expanding industry, but a new model called “deep retrofit” is proving to be life-changing for old buildings.
Funded in part by Natural Resources Canada, ReCover helps businesses across four Atlantic provinces reduce their carbon footprint by improving a building’s energy efficiency through upgrading technology or old appliances with energy-efficient models.
ReCover held a press conference in Charlottetown on Friday, where executive director and co-founder Emma Norton said they are aiming to work with building owners in the province that own commercial or institutional buildings.
“That includes multi-family buildings four stories or higher, and helping them create a plan to reduce their energy consumption by 50 per cent or more,” said Norton.
Norton says deep retrofits are sustainable over time, but homeowners will still eventually need to replace components that have a life span, like heat pumps.
“You’re going to need to replace it eventually, but what we would do is create a total cost of building ownership analysis and tell you when those things are going to happen over the next 60 years and how much that is going to cost you.”
In fact, there could even be consequences to not retrofitting an older home. UPEI professor Kuljeet Grewal says not retrofitting a home is equivalent to “pouring water into a bowl with holes in it.”
“Energy poverty is when your energy cost is too high and you are not able to afford that energy cost,” said Grewal. “So if you have a poorly insulated home, if you have a poorly insulated building, then you are spending more in your utility bills.”
Norton says there are challenges with meeting net zero in a short period of time, especially with such ambitious goals for the country.
“In Canada, we have a goal to be net zero by 2050, and in P.E.I. there's a goal to be net zero by 2040. P.E.I. has extremely ambitious goals and that means dozens of retrofits a day, and that's a huge, huge leap from where we are,” she said.
“It can be really hard to imagine."
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Metro Vancouver is hit with massive flooding, road closures on the day of B.C. provincial election
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
Conservatives' stunning rise leaves B.C. voters with a once-unimaginable choice
Polls are now open in British Columbia, where voters in today's provincial election face a choice that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
Leaked documents show U.S. intelligence on Israel's plans to attack Iran: CNN sources
The U.S is investigating a leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran, according to three people familiar with the matter. One of the people familiar confirmed the documents' authenticity.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Hurricane Oscar forms off the coast of the Bahamas
Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It characterized the storm as 'tiny.'
Singer Zayn postpones U.S. tour after the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne
English singer Zayn Malik on Saturday postponed a planned tour to the U.S. following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Woman dead, three others in hospital after shooting in Brampton
A woman is dead, and three others are in hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
-
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
-
Motorcycle rider dead following collision on Hwy. 407 in Thornhill
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 in Thornhill.
Calgary
-
Police identify person of interest in SAIT death investigation
Calgary police said in a Saturday update that they have identified a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at SAIT.
-
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
-
ASIRT investigation underway after man dies in Calgary police custody
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Arrest made in northeast Edmonton stabbing death
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
-
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April. 16 were Indigenous.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
-
Drivers warned of delays due to demonstration heading from downtown to Whyte Avenue
Edmonton police are warning drivers of traffic disruptions downtown and on Whyte Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
-
Ghost shoes memorial honours young Man killed by bus in Montreal
A ghost shoes memorial was held on Saturday in the Plateau-Mount-Royal borough, after a young man was fatally struck by a public transit bus.
-
Soaring costs threaten closure of farm animal sanctuary in Eastern Townships
SAFE, an animal sanctuary in Mansonville in the Eastern Townships, is among a growing number of shelters in Quebec facing financial difficulties. This raises concerns that it may soon have to close its doors.
Ottawa
-
Civil liberties group questions constitutionality of proposed Ottawa 'bubble bylaw'
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it is concerned about the constitutionality and effectiveness of a proposed 'bubble bylaw' in the City of Ottawa, that if passed, could restrict demonstrations and protests near certain public spaces.
-
Kingston Police increasing its presence for Queens homecoming
It's homecoming weekend at Queen's University, and after issuing $88,000 worth in fines last year, Kingston Police will once again have an increased presence on and around campus in 2024.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
London
-
Two dead in Norfolk County crash
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.
-
'He loved his job': Defibrillator given in honour of fallen London firefighter
Captain Bradley James Tanner of the London Fire Department (LFD) had a side job for a decade teaching people, including the London Police Service how to use defibrillators. Saturday morning, one was given in honour of the late captain.
-
Driver of mobility scooter injured in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police are investigating a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
Barrie
-
Driver crashes into pole after avoiding wildlife: OPP
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
-
Green Party nominates Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate
Matt Richter has been nominated as the Green Party of Ontario’s Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate for the next provincial election.
-
Police search for stolen pickup
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
Northern Ontario
-
Weapons incident safely resolved in Timmins, police say
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Windsor
-
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month marks season end for Wonder Broads, racers say early detection is key
As the Wonder Broads in Windsor conclude another season of bringing breast cancer survivors together through the sport of dragon boat racing, team members are reflecting on the impact of their journey.
-
Radio host Lisa Williams reveals mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis influenced retirement
While accepting a lifetime achievement award Friday night, longtime local radio host Lisa Williams revealed a deeply personal challenge she’s been facing since 2018: her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.
-
Sexual assault suspect charged with violating bail conditions: WPS
A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been arrested by Windsor police for violating his bail conditions.
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
-
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Regina
-
Public school board trustee candidate forum hopes to increase electorate participation in local schools
A Regina Public School Trustee candidate forum hopes to increase participation in governance at the local level.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
Hydrants and Hearts and SCEP Centre come together for renovation project
After hundreds of hours of fundraising, planning and building, a major property renovation is nearly complete at the SCEP Centre in Regina.
Saskatoon
-
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
Saskatoon fire says ‘use caution’ with lithium batteries after e-scooter sparks house fire
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Vancouver
-
Storm causes power outages at some polling stations across B.C.
The polls are open in B.C. and voters are casting ballots, but heavy rain caused polling stations in Langley and Kamloops to face disruptions.
-
Metro Vancouver is hit with massive flooding, road closures on the day of B.C. provincial election
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
-
Where to watch B.C. election results on Saturday
CTV News Vancouver will have special coverage of B.C.’s 43rd general election on Saturday evening, with live results and analysis.
Vancouver Island
-
Storm causes power outages at some polling stations across B.C.
The polls are open in B.C. and voters are casting ballots, but heavy rain caused polling stations in Langley and Kamloops to face disruptions.
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won or lost? Here are five bellwether ridings to watch
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
-
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.