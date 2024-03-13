Man arrested for allegedly stabbing acquaintance in Morristown, N.S.

A 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his acquaintance in Morristown, N.S., on Tuesday night.

According to an RCMP news release, officer responded to a reported stabbing at an Aylesford Road home around 8:20 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man who had allegedly been stabbed with a knife.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say they found the suspect sitting in a nearby parked vehicle. Krishna Michael Eisener was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Eisener will appear in court on Thursday.

