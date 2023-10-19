Man charged in Dalhousie homecoming stabbing, Halifax police say

Halifax police have arrested a man for an alleged aggravated assault that happened one year ago during unsanctioned Dalhousie homecoming events.

According to police, officers in the Jennings and Larch streets area were approached by a 19-year-old man who had stabbing injuries around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022. The man went to hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

On Wednesday, police travelled to Moncton, N.B., and arrested Austin Wambolt with the assistance of the Codiac RCMP.

Wambolt, who is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, is charged with:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

