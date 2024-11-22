N.S. election: Announcements expected Friday on health-care infrastructure, housing

Nova Scotia’s top three political party leaders will continue campaigning Friday, with four days to go until election day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston will be campaigning in Halifax and the Annapolis Valley.

Liberal Party Leader Zach Churchill is scheduled to make a health-care infrastructure announcement in Halifax.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender will make a housing announcement in Sydney. She will later attend a seniors meet-and-greet with Antigonish candidate John MacIsaac.

On Thursday, all three leaders took part in CTV Atlantic’s roundtable, where they sparred over affordability, housing, health care, and campaign promises.

Election day is Tuesday.

