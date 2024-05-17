Man found unconscious, injured on Saint John, N.B., road

Emergency responders found a 51-year-old man face down and unconscious on a Saint John, N.B., road early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, responders found the man around the 100-block of Exmouth Street at 12:55 a.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he remains under medical care.

The major crime unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on it is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

