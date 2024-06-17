Trial date set for one of the accused in connection with murder of Cape Breton woman

A trial date has been set for one of the accused in connection with a murder of a Cape Breton woman last year.

Cody Alexander Russell, 29, will stand trial in February 2026 to face charges of accessory to murder and indignity to human remains in the death of 48-year-old Natacha Leroy.

Officers responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras d’Or, N.S., on Nov. 22, 2023.

Police said Leroy disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious.

Human remains were found two days later in Big Bras d’Or by an RCMP police dog team.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and the remains were confirmed to be Leroy’s.

On Nov. 30, 2023, Carolyn Ann Dermody of North Sydney, N.S., was arrested in Halifax and charged with murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the case.

Police said at that time they were also searching for a second suspect.

Kevin Forrest Jr., of Big Bras d’Or, N.S., was arrested at a home in Sydney Mines on Dec. 1.

At the time, police said Leroy’s death was not a random incident.

Russell was arrested on Feb. 19 in New Brunswick, according to a news release from RCMP. He was remanded into custody and appeared in court two days later.

