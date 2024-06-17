ATLANTIC
    Andy Fillmore, MP for Halifax, stepping down after 9 years in position

    Andy Fillmore, who has represented Halifax as a Member of Parliament since 2015, is stepping away from federal politics.

    Fillmore announced he won’t be in Parliament when the House resumes in the fall. He was first elected in the 2015 election that saw the Liberals sweep into power as a majority government under Justin Trudeau.

    Fillmore was re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

    Last February Fillmore said he was considering a possible run for mayoral in the upcoming Halifax Regional Municipality election in October.

    “I am thinking very seriously about putting my name on the ballot and I’m engaged in a number of important conversations with people from across the municipality right now,” Fillmore said at the time. “I’ll say very importantly, with my family as you know when we run for office, our family comes along with us and I’m taking that part of this very seriously.”

