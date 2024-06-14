Man hospitalized after alleged roadside stabbing in Louisdale, N.S.

A 53-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after an alleged roadside stabbing in Louisdale, N.S., on Thursday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of the stabbing in the 500 block of Highway 320. They found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

“Officers learned that the victim and a 27-year-old man from Louisdale had been involved in a roadside altercation, and during the altercation the victim had been stabbed. The suspect had left prior to police arriving,” said Const. Mitch Thompson, with the Nova Scotia RMCP, in the release.

The 53-year-old man went to hospital and the suspect turned himself in to police later that night.

Cody Neil Smith was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

