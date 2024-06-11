Man hospitalized after shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 100-block of Albro Lake Road around 12:54 a.m. They found a man who had been shot and he was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.