ATLANTIC
More

    • Man hospitalized after shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Tuesday morning.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 100-block of Albro Lake Road around 12:54 a.m. They found a man who had been shot and he was taken to hospital.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News