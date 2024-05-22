Man tried to sexually assault woman on Saint John trail: police

The Saint John Police Force is investigating an alleged sexual assault on a trail Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from police, a 50-year-old woman was walking on a trail near Lily Lake around 3 p.m. when she passed an unknown man. Police say the man grabbed the woman, took her to the ground, and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman escaped and called police. Officers searched the area, but did not find nor identify the man.

Police describe the suspect as skinny, white, and pale with no teeth. He is roughly 30-years-old with brown eyes, brown hair, and stubble. He was wearing a T-shirt and dirty sweatpants during the incident.

The release says the woman did not suffer serious physical injuries.

Police will increase patrols in the trail area and they ask the public to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

