Man, woman from Chile charged with defrauding elderly Charlottetown woman

A man and woman from Chile are facing fraud charges after they allegedly tried to scam a Charlottetown senior on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Charlottetown Police Services, a complainant reported a person who called his grandmother and claimed to be a bail bondsman. The suspect told the grandmother her grandson was involved in a car accident with a pregnant person, pressuring her to give money to keep him out of jail.

The release says the scammers instructed the grandmother to withdraw $5,000 from the bank and wait at home for someone to pick it up.

Police assembled teams at the home and arrested a man just after 3:30 p.m. After an investigation revealed similar offences may have happened in Summerside, officers also arrested a female accomplice at a Borden-Carleton motel on Wednesday.

Police seized five cellphones, cash, and several computers at the motel. The suspects are under investigation for similar incidents in New Brunswick towns like Miramichi, Campbellton, Bathurst, and Caraquet.

Luis Liciano David Cortez Abarca, 26, and Genesis Javiera Carvajal Tapia, 25, are both charged with fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

Genesis Javiera Carvajal Tapia was charged with fraud in Charlottetown, P.E.I. (Source: Charlottetown Police Services)

Both suspects will appear in court on Friday for a show cause hearing.

Anyone with information on these incidents in Summerside or Charlottetown is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

