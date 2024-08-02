ATLANTIC
More

    • Maritime gas prices mostly unchanged heading into long weekend

    Share

    Most gas prices held steady or fell slightly in the Maritimes ahead of the August long weekend.

    Nova Scotia

    The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in Halifax stayed at 171.2 cents per litre while the price in Cape Breton also remained at 173.2 cents per litre.

    In Halifax the minimum price of diesel fell 1.2 cents from 172.6 to 171.4 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton the minimum price of diesel also dropped 1.2 cents, going from 174.6 to 173.4 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in P.E.I. held steady at 175.8 cents per litre.

    The minimum price of diesel fell by 1.1 cents, going from 181.2 to 180.1 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick budged slightly from 172.3 to 172.4 cents per litre.

    The maximum price of diesel fell from 174.7 to 173.8 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News