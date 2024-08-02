Maritime gas prices mostly unchanged heading into long weekend

Most gas prices held steady or fell slightly in the Maritimes ahead of the August long weekend.

Nova Scotia

The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in Halifax stayed at 171.2 cents per litre while the price in Cape Breton also remained at 173.2 cents per litre.

In Halifax the minimum price of diesel fell 1.2 cents from 172.6 to 171.4 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton the minimum price of diesel also dropped 1.2 cents, going from 174.6 to 173.4 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in P.E.I. held steady at 175.8 cents per litre.

The minimum price of diesel fell by 1.1 cents, going from 181.2 to 180.1 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The maximum price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick budged slightly from 172.3 to 172.4 cents per litre.

The maximum price of diesel fell from 174.7 to 173.8 cents per litre.