    Maritime provinces launch spring COVID-19 vaccine campaigns

    A vaccine is shown in the hands of a health care professional.
    The New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island governments are reminding people with a high-risk of illness due to COVID-19 to get a vaccine or booster shot this spring.

    According to a P.E.I. news release, the COVID-19 booster shot can be offered three-to-six months after the dose to people who:

    • are 65 years of age or older
    • are six months old and up and are moderately to severely immunocompromised
    • are adult residents at long-term care homes and other places for seniors

    “Vaccination against COVID-19 has been proven to reduce your risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer, in the release. “We will continue to follow NACI guidance and encourage individuals on the timing of additional booster doses if recommended.”

    P.E.I.’s spring booster program will be available until May 31.

    In a New Brunswick news release, people with personal risk factors can get the spring COVID-19 vaccine starting April 2. Bookings for appointments will open on March 25.

    “COVID-19 is circulating in Canada and elsewhere. Getting vaccinated is an important way to help protect against the impacts of the virus,” said Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, in the release. “If you have not been vaccinated as part of the current vaccination campaign that began Oct. 16, we encourage you to do so.”

    The New Brunswick spring campaign will run until June 15.

    According to a news release from Nova Scotia, the province’s spring dose program will run from March 25 to May 31.

    “COVID-19 cases are steady in Nova Scotia, and it remains important that those who are at highest risk of infection get their spring dose to prevent severe illness,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release. “People who aren’t eligible for a spring dose and are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines are still well protected.”

