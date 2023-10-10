More

    • Masks required again at N.S. health facilities

    A blue and white medical mask is pictured. A blue and white medical mask is pictured.

    Nova Scotia health facilities will require people to wear face masks again amid rising COIVD-19 cases.

    According to a press release from Nova Scotia Health, medical masking will be required as of Thursday in the following settings:

    • Nova Scotia Health facilities

    • clinical care areas

    • inpatient and ambulatory settings

    Masks will be made available at all public entrances. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to visit N.S. Health facilities.

