Mayoral debate at Halifax university focuses on topics of transportation, homelessness
Five of the 16 candidates vying for the mayor’s seat in the Halifax Regional Municipality participated in a debate at a local university on Thursday.
Saint Mary’s University Students’ Association hosted the debate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The participating candidates included:
- councillor Waye Mason
- former Liberal MP Andy Fillmore
- councillor Pam Lovelace
- Zoran Jokic
- retired staff sergeant Jim Hoskins
The debate started with issues that's been top-of-mind for many people in the Halifax area – traffic congestion and public transportation.
Andy Fillmore
Fillmore said with growth comes the need to build and construct. However, he questioned why road work needs to happen during the day on the peninsula and during rush hours.
He says he would make a change to this and bring in road construction crews overnight when there is less traffic.
Pam Lovelace
Lovelace said she would dissolve Halifax transit in favour of creating a capital regional transportation commission that would connect other municipalities to the Halifax Regional Municipality with light rail.
Waye Mason
Mason agreed he's in favour of light rail but says it wouldn't be an immediate solution.
He noted the city's population has grown by more than 60,000 people over the last three years, while the transit system remains outdated. He advocated for the creation and completion of more rapid transit lanes and 24/7 service on certain routes.
Jim Hoskins
Hoskins suggested current roads weren't made to include space for bike lanes, adding the congestion and lack of space is making for traffic issues. He recommends making the roads wider.
Zoran Jokic
Jokic shared his personal experience, saying it took him an hour-and-a-half commuting into the debate from Fall River.
He pointed criticism at past councils for not making progress on the transportation front and suggests the status quo is no longer acceptable.
Following discussions on transportation issues, the conversation shifted to public safety and crime, where candidates also talked about the homelessness situation throughout the municipality.
Though it was slated as a debate, candidates had five minutes to speak on each topic, which went largely uninterrupted.
The official voting day for the municipal election will be held on Oct. 19, although telephone and online voting are already open. There will also be advanced in-person voting on Oct. 12 and 15.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump vows to renegotiate USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico
Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.
1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine
One person was killed and officials were working to rescue 12 others trapped deep beneath the surface of a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Thursday night.
Judge awards nurse nearly $61,000 after she was attacked by dog in N.S. home
A Halifax-area couple has been ordered to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked and injured a homecare nurse at their residence in 2016.
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: 340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. Hundreds of residents have been rescued so far.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Video of 2021 High Park collision that killed couple shown at trial of driver charged
A dashcam video that captured the moment a BMW rear-ended another vehicle near High Park, which set off a chain-reaction collision, was played at the trial of the man charged in the deadly 2021 crash.
-
'This is money, this is my life': Victim of violent Thornhill robbery says he had around $110K stolen
The victim of a violent robbery in Thornhill says he had $100,000 to $110,000 stolen from him after being boxed in his car.
-
3 cops injured in separate stolen vehicle investigations in Etobicoke
Three Toronto police officers have been injured in separate incidents involving alleged stolen vehicles in Etobicoke.
Calgary
-
'Productive discussions' move Calgary's Green Line project in a positive direction
More than a month after the Alberta government announced it would be pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line project, Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says progress has been made.
-
'Several years in the making': Alberta nurses ponder strike vote after labour negotiations stall
United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) delegates are meeting in Calgary this week to discuss stalled labour negotiations with the province.
-
Southern Alberta cattle ranchers team with Nature Conservancy of Canada to conserve Prairie grasslands
Another significant block of Prairie grasslands in the southern-most part of Alberta is being conserved.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
'A slap in the face': LGBTQ2S+ advocates disappointed MLA Jennifer Johnson back in UCP
Alberta LGBTQ2S+ groups say they are disappointed to see MLA Jennifer Johnson welcomed back into the United Conservative caucus.
-
Oilers seek 'much higher standard' of play after shutout loss to start season
The Oilers, Stanley Cup finalists in June, lost their National Hockey League season-opening game Wednesday night 6-0 to the visiting Winnipeg Jets.
Montreal
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Laval parking lot: police
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot in a Laval parking lot Thursday afternoon.
-
Ile-Bizard woman guilty of impaired driving after 2021 collision that killed cyclist
A 32-year-old woman from Ile-Bizard is facing jail time after she was found guilty Thursday of driving while impaired by prescription drugs.
-
Quebec midwife delivers own baby in groundbreaking participatory C-section
Catherine Reid helped deliver her fourth child by reaching down her own womb and bringing baby Marion into the world.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to buy shorter, 40-foot-ebuses due to limited availability from manufacturers
OC Transpo says moving forward, its Zero Emission Buses (ZEB) program will procure 40-foot e-buses due to limited availability from manufacturers of 60-foot articulated buses.
-
'Very eerie to hear the strength': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Milton hitting Florida
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
-
Students donate turkeys, raise money for Ottawa Mission
Students from Elmwood School donated turkeys and raised money for the Ottawa Mission, ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.
London
-
One young man in hospital following stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School
At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.
-
Motorcycle collision in Chesley sends two to hospital
Just before 5:00 p.m., police were called to the two vehicle collision on 1st Avenue North between 4th Street and 5th Street NW, in the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie.
-
St. Thomas firefighters battle massive blaze on CN Rail property
A blaze which at its peak reached 20 feet in the air had St. Thomas firefighters busy on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Convenience store theft turns violent over bottle of wine
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Wasaga's beachfront redevelopment project stalled as town parts ways with developer
The Town of Wasaga Beach has yet another hiccup in its multi-million-dollar plan to redevelop its iconic beachfront as it announced Thursday it is parting ways with FRAM Building Group and will explore options for a new developer to take over the project.
-
Over $2 million in cannabis plants seized in grow operation bust: OPP
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
City of Guelph taking measured approached to downtown encampment enforcement
The City of Guelph is calling its new bylaw, banning encampments in the downtown core, a compassionate and cautious approach to the growing problem in the community.
-
International student graduates thrive in Canadian labour market, UW study says
The skills of international students are being put to good use in the Canadian job market, according to a new first-of-its-kind study by University of Waterloo (UW) researchers.
Windsor
-
'The collision was avoidable': Accident reconstructionist testifies in Chatham trial of Windsorite
Brett Iler has pleaded not guilty to six charges of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act in a collision that killed two people and injured three others.
-
Harrow mother demands daughter’s bus stop is moved off gravel shoulder
A Harrow mother is advocating for her eight-year-old daughter’s bus stop to be moved, over concerns the current location puts her in harm’s way.
-
Headed for the scrapyard: Detroit River car cleanup complete
The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.
Winnipeg
-
'It's crazy': Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Babies dying while asleep a social phenomenon in Manitoba: report
A new report taking a second look at sleep safety in infants found a fundamental shift is needed to prevent babies from unnecessarily dying in their sleep.
Regina
-
RCMP still searching for suspects in Whitewood, Sask. armed robbery after vehicle, gun recovered
RCMP say officers have found an abandoned vehicle and seized a firearm connected to an armed robbery in the Whitewood, Sask. area Wednesday night, but are still on the hunt for two suspects.
-
Sask. NDP leader asks voters to set politics aside and choose what's best for province's future
Amid what could be Saskatchewan's tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what's the best course for the province.
-
Saskatchewan Party leader promises more power for police to address public nuisances
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon votes: Who's running in the civic election?
Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.
-
RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for Indigenous woman's murder after court rejects 'rough sex' defence
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
-
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
-
Man charged with murder in Vancouver shooting
A man has been charged with first degree murder in a shooting in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood six weeks ago, police announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police appeal for information in pellet gun shooting
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at someone in a Victoria parking lot last week, according to authorities.
-
Police in B.C. say they seized fentanyl 'moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes'
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
-
B.C. man sentenced for Indigenous woman's murder after court rejects 'rough sex' defence
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.