Mayoral debate at Halifax university focuses on topics of transportation, homelessness

Five of the 16 candidates vying for the mayor’s seat in the Halifax Regional Municipality participated in a debate at a local university on Thursday.

Saint Mary’s University Students’ Association hosted the debate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The participating candidates included:

councillor Waye Mason

former Liberal MP Andy Fillmore

councillor Pam Lovelace

Zoran Jokic

retired staff sergeant Jim Hoskins

The debate started with issues that's been top-of-mind for many people in the Halifax area – traffic congestion and public transportation.

Andy Fillmore

Fillmore said with growth comes the need to build and construct. However, he questioned why road work needs to happen during the day on the peninsula and during rush hours.

He says he would make a change to this and bring in road construction crews overnight when there is less traffic.

Pam Lovelace

Lovelace said she would dissolve Halifax transit in favour of creating a capital regional transportation commission that would connect other municipalities to the Halifax Regional Municipality with light rail.

Waye Mason

Mason agreed he's in favour of light rail but says it wouldn't be an immediate solution.

He noted the city's population has grown by more than 60,000 people over the last three years, while the transit system remains outdated. He advocated for the creation and completion of more rapid transit lanes and 24/7 service on certain routes.

Jim Hoskins

Hoskins suggested current roads weren't made to include space for bike lanes, adding the congestion and lack of space is making for traffic issues. He recommends making the roads wider.

Zoran Jokic

Jokic shared his personal experience, saying it took him an hour-and-a-half commuting into the debate from Fall River.

He pointed criticism at past councils for not making progress on the transportation front and suggests the status quo is no longer acceptable.

Following discussions on transportation issues, the conversation shifted to public safety and crime, where candidates also talked about the homelessness situation throughout the municipality.

Though it was slated as a debate, candidates had five minutes to speak on each topic, which went largely uninterrupted.

The official voting day for the municipal election will be held on Oct. 19, although telephone and online voting are already open. There will also be advanced in-person voting on Oct. 12 and 15.

