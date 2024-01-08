Mixed reaction to forthcoming Halifax emergency shelter
Reaction to news of an incoming emergency shelter in Halifax appears to be mixed on the front lines of the crisis.
While advocates note it's long overdue, some suggest it may be difficult to convince some homeless people to leave their communities.
"Just because people have connections to various things. Some people have jobs here, too," said Lower Sackville, N.S., tent encampment resident Josh Punk on Monday. "So, taking people away from what stability they have is not necessarily the greatest idea."
The ballfield site next to the Cobequid Health Centre appeared more cluttered and disorganized on Monday, with a number of collapsed tents and large piles of supplies.
Pallets of water have frozen solid in the cold temperatures.
"It's a horrid situation. It's cold outside," said Cheryl Newcombe, board chairperson of the Beacon House Interfaith Society, which runs its own emergency shelter, food bank and retail store.
Encampment residents have done an amazing job of simply surviving, said Newcombe.
"But we need to come up with some more solutions so that we don't have the accidental consequences. When somebody freezes to death. When somebody gets sick and doesn't get out of there in time," she said.
“We do what we can with the spaces that we have, and any announcement is good news if there's more beds available inside."
Donnie Tran was visiting the Lower Sackville encampment Monday with his faithful dog, "Cheeseburger," who became a kind of mascot for many of the residents.
“Cheeseburger," a Staffordshire Terrier belonging to former encampment resident Donnie Tran, plays with a frozen water bottle while visiting the site. Tran has now found temporary housing with a friend. (Source: Bruce Frisko/CTV News Atlantic)
Tran has since found temporary housing with a friend, but was glad to learn of the Halifax shelter, which is scheduled to open in two weeks.
"It's great because everybody out here is cold, and have to replace tents often and it costs a lot more money than it is to stay in a nice shelter," said Tran. "A warmer place with food and everything else. And then you don't have to worry about your place getting damaged by the winds, the elements and people from the outskirts that don't belong in the field."
Still, he notes the arrangements seemed to take too long.
"The government could have helped earlier," he said.
Punk, who spoke to CTV News about the promised shelter in late November, said he's hopeful more announcements will be coming soon.
"An indoor solution would be great," he said.
