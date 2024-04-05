MLA Bruce Fitch won’t run in N.B. election

Yet another member of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives is bowing out of the upcoming provincial election.

In a Friday statement, MLA Bruce Fitch, who serves as the minister of health, announced he will not re-offer for the election this year. Fitch, who represents Riverview, has served on the provincial level of 21 years.

“After the last election, I made a promise to my family that I wouldn't run again in the next campaign,” Fitch said. “For someone like me, who loves to campaign, as the election got closer, it was tempting to stay and fight ‘just one more time.’ I believe our Premier and the PCNB team are the best option in the next election for New Brunswick. In many ways I would have loved to hit the hustings again.

“But today I am keeping my promise. I will support the next PCNB candidate in my riding, and help them win in the next election.”

Fitch is following in the footsteps of Trevor Holder, Dorothy Shephard, Daniel Allain, Arlene Dunn, Mike Holland, and Jeff Carr — all of whom announced they won’t run in the next election, which has to be held by October.

“I want to thank the wonderful residents of Riverview for their support over the years,” Fitch said. “The town has grown and it is thriving. I am proud to have been part of that growth.”

