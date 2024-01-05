Moncton, N.B., Ottawa spend $6.7M for 46 new homes

The City of Moncton and the provincial and federal governments announced a cash boost of $6.7 million for rapid housing projects in the New Brunswick city on Friday.

According to a news release, the money will go towards the Rising Tide and Blossom House projects, which will create multiple homes and apartments in Moncton.

"The two projects being funded through the Rapid Housing Initiative are helping provide housing for some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Shawn Crossman, deputy mayor of Moncton. “We are grateful for this partnership. Creating safe, affordable housing that helps lift people out of difficult circumstances is something that requires the cooperation and coordination of all three levels of government and we appreciate the positive impact this program is having on our community."

The Rising Tide project, which will receive $5.08 million, aims to build 40 homes for homeless people in Moncton. Tenants will be able to access case managers, peer support individuals, social workers, registered nurses, human services counsellors, and housing support coordinators.

The Blossom House will get $1.7 million to build a six-unit apartment building for women and children fleeing domestic violence. The structure will replace the one-unit building that was destroyed in a fire in September 2021.

"Having a safe place to live is essential for women who are trying to start over after experiencing domestic violence,” said Tammy Daigle, executive director of Crossroads for Women. “The loss of our previous building to a fire was devastating. This funding has allowed us to, quite literally, rise from the ashes and create a space that will help even more families begin again.”

