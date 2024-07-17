Moncton’s Capitol Theatre undergoing major renovation project

Inside Alex Madsen’s home is a piece of local history – four pieces to be exact – as old chairs from the Capitol Theatre now sit proudly in his studio.

“I remember putting these in and thinking to myself, ‘I wonder if I actually sat one of these chairs,’” he said.

Madsen is a well-known local musician with The Divorcees. He’s performed at the Capitol Theatre, worked as an audio-visual technician there and frequently visits as a patron.

When he heard the chairs from 1993 were being donated as part of a major four-month renovation project, he knew he needed some.

“I called within minutes. I reserved them within minutes. I put an X in my calendar to remind myself to call them back. I stayed on them to the point where there was no way, I said, there’s no way I’m not getting chairs, like, that has to happen,” he said. “I drove down with my Toyota Corolla and stuffed four (of) these in my Corolla. I had to disassemble them. I mean, what a sight, me driving home with these chairs and a four-door sedan.”

Alex Madsen is pictured. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)

In total, 78 seats were removed from the theatre and Madsen wasn’t the only one who wanted to bring a piece of the theatre home.

“People lined up in droves, dozens and dozens and dozens of people and trucks and vans showed up to collect as many seats as they could take with them,” said Capitol Theatre managing director Kim Rayworth. “People really wanted to take a piece of history home with them.”

The renovation will refurbish the floors, create more accessible seating, and add new carpets and 771 new seats, some of which will have cup holders on the main floor.

The theatre received $450,000 from Canadian Heritage, $260,000 from the Province of New Brunswick and $212,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Rayworth says the project has been in the works since before the pandemic.

“We’re reconfiguring the seats on the main floor so there will no longer be a front aisle in the front section […] we’ll see the possibility of having 10 wheelchairs placed all together in a row, right in the middle of the orchestra section here, so that’s a great improvement over the four seats that we had previously,” she said.

Kim Rayworth is pictured. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)

Overall, the space is expected to feel brighter while still preserving the heritage nature and beauty people love.

“I think what stands out to me, that seems to stand out to the acts or the performers, they get there and they all comment on how gorgeous it is and how beautiful the place is inside,” said Mike Richard.

Richard and John Jamer have been theatre members for the last seven years.

“One thing I’ve noticed since we became members is they’re constantly looking for ways to update the theatre or just improve the whole experience,” said Jamer.

“A few years back they did the lobby and now it’s kind of a modern design. They work at changing up the artwork that’s in the lobby. They do a lot of things just to curate a good experience and they keep trying to improve it.”

Richard and Jamer usually attend 15-to-20 shows a year.

“It’s a pretty special spot for Moncton and I don’t know what my social calendar would look like without it, honestly. We’re there every couple of weeks throughout the year,” said Richard.

John Jamer and Mike Richard are pictured. (Source: Alana Pickrell/CTV News Atlantic)

After each performance, the theatre asks guests about their experience and Rayworth said they used that feedback to help map out this renovation.

“After 31 years, it was really time to refresh the hall,” she said. “This is the present chapter in the Capitol’s history that we’re really living in now.”

Last year, the Capitol Theatre welcomed more than 100,000 guests.

The first show in the renovated space is scheduled for Sept. 29.

“It’s never lost on us just how important this building is to the community,” said Rayworth. “We love it and we know the community loves it and we just want it to keep going forever.”

