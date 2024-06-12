Moncton’s Centennial Park lake, Jones Lake closed due to high bacterial levels

High counts of E. coli bacteria found during routine testing have closed the lake at Centennial Park and Jones Lake to recreational use in Moncton.

In a news release Wednesday, the city says kayaking, canoeing, and other recreational activities are prohibited until further notice.

Pet owners are also asked to keep their dogs away from the water.

Sources of E.coli can come from human waste, untreated sewage and animal and wildlife feces.

Symptoms of E. coli infection can include bloody diarrhea, and it can cause severe anemia or kidney failure, which can lead to death.

Notices have been posted around both bodies of water.

The city says staff will continue to monitor water quality, and will provide updates as conditions change.

Routine testing is done on all municipally-owned bodies of water in Moncton.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.