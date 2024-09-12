'More stress, more headaches than I thought:' Cape Breton councillor not running for reelection

After a four-year term as the youngest member of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality council, Cyril MacDonald has decided not to reoffer in the upcoming municipal election.

"Overall, the experience was less of what I expected,” MacDonald said on Thursday. “More stress, more headaches than I thought would come with the role."

MacDonald said while spending more time with his young family is part of the reason he is stepping aside, another is how he was treated by some members of the public during a term that included Hurricane Fiona in 2022, a record snowstorm in February 2024, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(A) great example is taking my kids to school one morning, and getting shouted at through the window of my van by somebody on the road,” MacDonald said. “Not being nice, not 'Hi, how are you today?' It was pretty much the lowest of the low, and my children heard that."

Gordon MacDonald is one of five councillors returning through acclamation.

While he said he is grateful for the confidence of his constituents, he also feels it is good for democracy when more people put their names on a ballot. MacDonald noted the way politicians across the country have been treated on social media in recent years could help explain why some are not running for office.

"People feel that we're wide open for attack. Maybe that's the reason,” MacDonald said.

Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak said five acclamations is a record for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality since amalgamation in 1995.

He said while other factors may be at play - such as name recognition in geographically large districts - online abuse is a big problem.

"I'm really worried that this is keeping people back - this is keeping good people back - from offering for public office,” Urbaniak said. "Disgraceful social media commentary about particular individuals. Violations of privacy, threats, unfounded accusations, intimidation. That's ridiculous."

Despite the five acclamations, there are five other districts in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality with three or more council candidates.

A total of nine people have come forward to run for mayor. Previous mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill announced she wouldn’t seek reelection in part due to increased vitriol directed at politicians on social media.

MacDonald said while he is happy to have served his term on council, he would advise others thinking of a candidacy to consider the demands of the job and the factors currently at play.

"I would tell nobody not to do it, but I would say to be prepared because it's not all sunshine and roses,” MacDonald said.

Candidates who were not acclaimed will learn their fate on election day on Oct. 19.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.