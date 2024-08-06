More than 3,000 grams of cannabis seized from unlicensed dispensary: N.B. government

Officers seized more than 3,000 grams of dry cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton last week.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety, officers seized several items from Wolastoq Wellness at 899 Main Street on July 29.

The items included:

3,440 grams of dry cannabis

4,580 contraband cigarettes

116 cannabis vape cartridges

173 grams of hashish

229 edible cannabis products

755 rolled cannabis joints

195 grams of THC derivatives

Officers have not laid any charges, but the investigation is ongoing.

