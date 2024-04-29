Mother Mother rocking Maritime cities next year

Mother Mother fans should mark off space in their 2025 calendars as the popular Canadian band is making its way east next year.

According to a news release from evenko, Mother Mother, which formed in British Columbia in 2005, recently released its ninth studio album, Grief Chapter. To support the record, they’re going on tour in 2025 with multiple Canadian stops.

The band will play at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on March 4 and the Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton on March 5.

The band will be accompanied by singer-songwriter Cavetown and indie-pop trio Cannons.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought through Ticketmaster, Live Nation, or evenko.