MOVEit cybersecurity breach cost Nova Scotia nearly $4M

On the eve of the anniversary of a massive, world-wide cybersecurity breach, the Nova Scotia government says the response to the MOVEit hack cost the province $3.8 million.

The breach occurred May 30 and May 31, 2023, and affected multiple organizations and millions of people around the globe.

The online hack involved a file transfer service called MOVEit, which is used by the private sector and governments, including Nova Scotia.

The software is made by Burlington, Massachusetts-based company Ipswitch and allows organizations to transfer files and data between employees, departments and customers.

In a news release Wednesday promoting the final report into the online hack, Nova Scotia’s minister in charge of Cyber Security and Digital Solutions said the province has learned a number of lessons from the MOVEit breach.

“We made changes immediately, and we’ll continue to strengthen our defences to keep Nova Scotians’ information as safe as we can,” said Colton LeBlanc.

After the U.S. company initially notified the government of Nova Scotia of a critical vulnerability within its system, the province took the service offline and issued more than 168,000 notification letters Security updates were installed, allowing for the province to bring the service back online.

In its release, the Nova Scotia government says the province is committed to further action on the evolving issues around cybersecurity.

“I’d love to be able to say we will never face another cybersecurity breach,” LeBlanc said. “Cyber threats are unfortunately a reality in the world we now live in. Everyone – governments, private companies and people – are all at risk. We must take steps to protect ourselves.”

According the province, an analysis of the breach confirmed stolen files contained sensitive personal information such as social insurance numbers and banking details for some employees.

It was also confirmed that some members of the public were affected, and their personal health information was compromised.

Last August, the province said certified teachers born in 1935 or later were among those whose personal information was stolen, which included personal details about deceased people.

In June 2023, a group known as Clop, which claimed to be behind the attack, said they deleted all the stolen data from governments, cities, and police services but are keeping information from private companies.

Cybersecurity expert Scott Beck told CTV News Wednesday this breach showed that in this day and age, it’s not a matter of if it will happen, but when.

“How well you respond determines how bad the impacts will be,” he said. “While It’s important to try and prevent incidents from occurring, it’s even more important to detect when something doesn’t look right so you can respond quickly to minimize the impacts.”

Beck said while this incident shows the province has room to improve, Nova Scotia took the right steps after the fact.

