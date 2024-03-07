Murphy’s Logic- Ditch Daylight Saving

The time changes this week. Clocks go ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday to mark the beginning of daylight saving time.

We lose the extra hour of sleep we gave ourselves last fall when the clocks fell back to standard time. We’ll all be tired Monday morning but at least it won’t be as dark.

But why do we keep doing this to ourselves?

Whatever the historic reasons for seasonal time changes, it doesn’t make sense anymore. Adopting permanent daylight time may seem the more popular choice for a modern society, but sleep doctors say it would be worse.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says daylight time toys with our physical health and mental well-being, with increased risks of motor vehicles accidents, cardiovascular events and mood disturbances. We don’t need any more of any of those.

So let’s just put an end to this. Make standard time the standard. We’ll get used to it.

It’s about time.