ATLANTIC
More

    • Murphy’s Logic- Ditch Daylight Saving

    Daylight Saving Time
    Share

    The time changes this week. Clocks go ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday to mark the beginning of daylight saving time.

    We lose the extra hour of sleep we gave ourselves last fall when the clocks fell back to standard time. We’ll all be tired Monday morning but at least it won’t be as dark.

    But why do we keep doing this to ourselves?

    Whatever the historic reasons for seasonal time changes, it doesn’t make sense anymore. Adopting permanent daylight time may seem the more popular choice for a modern society, but sleep doctors say it would be worse.

    The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says daylight time toys with our physical health and mental well-being, with increased risks of motor vehicles accidents, cardiovascular events and mood disturbances. We don’t need any more of any of those.

    So let’s just put an end to this. Make standard time the standard. We’ll get used to it.

    It’s about time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?

    Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News