N.B. energy minister resigns, premier shuffles cabinet

A New Brunswick minister has stepped down earlier than expected, prompting Premier Blaine Higgs to shuffle the cabinet.

According to a news release from the province, MLA Mike Holland is resigning from his positions as minister of natural resources and energy development, and Indigenous affairs. He’s also leaving his seat for the Albert riding as he transitions to the private sector.

“The last six years have been an incredible opportunity for myself and gave me the chance to do work that will live long beyond my time in office,” said Holland in the release. “I am incredibly thankful to Premier Higgs for that and will always remember my time as a member of the legislative assembly fondly.”

Last February Holland announced he would not run in the upcoming fall election, but he said he would stay in the cabinet and as an MLA until after the vote.

In the release, Premier Higgs announced Justice Minister and Attorney General Hugh J. Flemming will now also serve as minister for natural resources and energy development while Réjean Savoie, minister for the regional development corporation, will take over the Department of Indigenous Affairs.

Twelve MLAs elected as Progressive Conservatives in the 2020 election will not run in the 2024 election, which must be held no later than October.

