N.B. government turning former rehab centre into school

The New Brunswick government is turning a former rehabilitation centre in Grand Bay-Westfield into a school.

According to a government news release, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will start a structural analysis of the former WorkSafeNB building at 3700 Westfield Rd. to determine the work needed to retrofit it for a school in the Anglophone South School District.

“As our population continues to grow and schools continue to age, we are exploring our options to retrofit available infrastructure into modern learning environments,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan in the release. “Using this existing building as a school not only ensures we are meeting the infrastructure needs of the education system but allows us to spend taxpayer dollars more wisely.”

The release says the building will be used by students currently attending Grand Bay Primary School (built in 1947) and Inglewood School (built in 1960).

The provincial government received the property last December. The space needed for the school will only take up a portion of the old facility and the province will consider further use of the building during the assessment process.

