Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
Luke Barton and his young family found their dream home when they moved from Prince Edward Island to the community of Browns Yard, N.B., in 2021.
The stunning, secluded property overlooks the Richibucto River in a rural area about 50 minutes north of Moncton.
“We’d love to stay here and enjoy it, it’s just getting a little expensive,” he said.
Barton is questioning why the province has raised his property assessment value so significantly over the past few years.
The assessment jumped from $255,200 in 2021 to $541,900 in 2022.
This year, it jumped from $660,000 to $795,600.
It’s gone up $540,400 since they bought the home three years ago.
Property Assessment Notice:
- 2024 - $795,600
- 2023 - $660,000
- 2022 - $541,900
- 2021 - $255,200
Source: Province of New Brunswick
His annual property tax is now over $7,000.
“I’ve seen lots of stories of 10, 15, 20 thousand dollar increases, but a 150, a 140 thousand dollars is sort of absurd in my opinion. I don’t see where the value is that they’ve added,” said Barton.
Barton appealed in 2022 and he said the province dropped the rate by $40,000.
He’s appealing again this year.
“I know our taxes are higher than many of our friend’s mortgages. And for what? We don’t know. We have garbage service and that’s it. We plow our own roads. We don’t have street lights. We’re on well and septic, so we’re just trying to figure out where the value comes from,” he said.
Service New Brunswick spokesperson Jennifer Vienneau said due to confidentiality, the province is unable to discuss individual accounts.
“With over 479,000 properties in New Brunswick, market values, or the amount a property would likely sell for on the open market, are determined using mass appraisals, the most common method in North America,” said Vienneau in an email.
In addition to market activity, Vienneau said mass appraisals consider factors such as location, age, condition, size and if there were any improvements done to the property.
Kent North MLA Kevin Arseneau said the system is broken.
“You can see clearly that the tax assessment system is not working for New Brunswickers,” said Arseneau. “We all know it that if there was a market crash for housing those assessments won’t go down. One of the major problems is that we’re not assessing real value, we are assessing speculative value.”
Arseneau said he’s spoken with several of his constituents this week who have had major jumps with their assessment.
“Everyone’s feeling it and I think that we need to revise completely the structure of the assessment tax system to be able to have a system that is closer to what real value is and not the speculative value,” said Arseneau.
If the assessment keeps going up every year, the Bartons may consider moving away from their dream home.
“That would be sort of a last resort. We do love it here,” said Barton.
Property owners in New Brunswick who believe their assessment value is higher than what it could possibly sell for on the open real estate market have until Feb. 14 to submit a request for review online.
That can be done at SNB.CA/Assessment or by calling 1-888-762-8600.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
Progressives mourn 'great Canadian' Ed Broadbent at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
'Really worrying': Palestinian-Canadian civilian journalist reported missing in Gaza
Global Affairs are investigating the disappearance of a Canadian in Gaza amid reports that a Palestinian-Canadian man who has spent months documenting the crisis in Gaza as a citizen journalist is currently missing.
B.C. 14-year-old who brought handgun to school because he 'thought it would be cool' sentenced
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
Death of diamond mine workers force Rio Tinto to confront 'existential' concerns
The CEO of Rio Tinto says the fatal plane crash in Fort Smith, N.W.T. brought up 'existential' concerns for the company, as families and community members continue to mourn the deaths of the six individuals.
Liberal leadership: Ex-BoC governor Carney insists Trudeau will lead party into next election
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney insists Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will still be the leader of the Liberal Party going into the next federal election, throwing cold water on years of rumours he is considering a run himself for the party's leadership.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
International students in Canada say system needs review
At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.
-
Toronto police investigating after ATM damaged in East York
Toronto police’s explosives disposal and K9 units have been called in after an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was damaged in East York.
-
Toronto police seek 2 suspects who allegedly robbed teenage girl on the TTC
Toronto police have released surveillance images of two suspects who allegedly robbed a teenage girl on the TTC last week.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday
Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
The McRib is set to return to McDonald’s restaurants throughout Canada
Attention meat-eaters! After a ten-year hiatus, the McRib is returning to Canada.
Montreal
-
Children's Clinic operator says Brunswick Medical Centre won't suffer the same fate
After the sudden closure of the Children's Clinic in Montreal earlier this week, there are growing concerns about the future of another clinic -- the Brunswick Medical Centre -- operated by the same company.
-
Quebec police investigating TikTok of young men 'rooftopping' on the Champlain Bridge tower
The TikTok, taken from the climbers' perspectives, follows a group of young men as they make their way up the 170-foot tower (equivalent to a 40-storey building).
-
Montreal police investigating arson attack at Saint-Leonard office building
Montreal police are investigating a Saturday night arson attack at an office building in the Saint-Léonard borough.
Edmonton
-
Couple break into room, shoot man in west Edmonton motel Friday: EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
-
Close to 200 vehicles drive from Lethbridge to Coutts to mark anniversary of border blockade
A large convoy of close to 200 vehicles drove from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alta. Saturday, marking the second anniversary of the original convoy and blockade that paralyzed the border crossing in 2022.
-
Alberta NDP set rules for leadership race, new leader announced in June
Three hundred Alberta NDP delegates were in Red Deer Saturday to vote on leadership rules and dates.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
French PSW program helping to fill need in northern Ont.
Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon will once again offer the Personal Support Worker (PSW) program in Sudbury as it looks to help fill a dire need in the city. Students who take the French course will be given a certificate upon completion, making them qualified to work in several institutions or agencies across the city.
London
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
Sarnia man goes on rampage with a hammer
A man was arrested after going on a rampage with a hammer in Sarnia
-
Flood warning in affect for some parts of our region
A flood warning is in effect until Monday for some areas as mild temperatures, snow-melt, and rain has caused localized flooding in our area
Winnipeg
-
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
-
'We have to do something about it': Winnipeggers to mark day of action against Islamophobia
Winnipeggers are getting ready to take action against Islamophobia as they remember victims of hate in Canada.
-
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
Popular Ottawa donut shop strikes a deal on Dragons' Den
Holey Confections in Ottawa is being cast into a new kind of spotlight after an appearance on the television series Dragons Den.
-
4-car crash in Alta Vista allegedly caused by impaired driver: police
One person has been taken to a trauma centre early Sunday morning after a four-vehicle crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver in Alta Vista.
-
Progressives mourn 'great Canadian' Ed Broadbent at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra performs first ever Lion King live score
The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is set to enchant audiences with a historic production of Disney's iconic movie, The Lion King.
-
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
-
Province moves forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite concerns
The provincial government is moving forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite mounting concerns from health professionals.
Vancouver
-
Flood warning issued for Sumas River as atmospheric rivers hit B.C.'s South Coast
A flood warning was issued for the Sumas River Sunday afternoon as a series of storms is expected to continue to soak B.C.'s South Coast.
-
Man killed in East Vancouver overnight, police say
A man was found dead inside a home in Vancouver’s Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood overnight Sunday, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed.
-
'Fasten your seatbelts': Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted to spike during refinery shutdown
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver spiked over the weekend, and one expert says they will continue to rise until the Parkland Refinery resumes operations.
Regina
-
Globe Theatre asking for $1.9M from City of Regina for construction funding
Regina's Globe Theatre is looking for $1.9 million in funding to complete the construction of the building and address their shortfall.
-
Regina teens charged after using BB gun and masks in alleged shooting
Two 16-year-olds are facing a series of charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting which saw the use of a BB gun and masks.
-
Garage fire in central Regina leads to no injuries
An early morning blaze that enveloped a detached garage near the city's centre has led to no injuries, fire crews say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
-
'Heaviest rainfall' yet to come as storms drench South Coast: Environment Canada
The "heaviest rainfall" in a series of storms drenching B.C.'s South Coast is expected to begin Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.