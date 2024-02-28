N.B. ice-fishing shacks must be removed by Sunday
Anyone looking to make a big catch while ice-fishing in New Brunswick has until Sunday to reel in something from the comfort of a shack.
According to a news release from the provincial government, ice-fishing shelters must be removed from all New Brunswick waterways by March 3. The winter fishing season will remain open until March 31.
“We are expecting some unseasonably mild weather in the immediate weather forecast, so it is important to be cautious and not wait until it is too late to remove ice-fishing shelters,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman in the release. “Warmer temperatures can quickly lead to unpredictable and unsafe ice conditions. Owners of ice-fishing structures must keep a close eye on conditions and, if they see signs of melting, remove the shelters.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From heavy rain to flash freezing, weather alerts in all 10 provinces and 2 territories
From heavy rain to flash freezing, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all 10 provinces and two territories on Wednesday.
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
Gary Sinise's son, Mac Sinise, dies aged 33
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
Was it fair to take away Prince Harry's U.K. security detail when he moved to the U.S.? What a judge said
Prince Harry was not improperly stripped of his publicly funded security detail during visits to Britain after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S., a London judge ruled Wednesday.
Idaho set to execute serial killer who is one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the U.S.
The hour of Thomas Eugene Creech's death has been set, and it is rapidly approaching. Creech has been convicted of five murders in three states and is suspected in several more.
These driving offences will soon come with an automatic impoundment and suspension in Sask.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
Thomas Kingston, son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent, dead at 45
Thomas Kingston, the financier husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.
What to expect this spring across Canada, according to weather experts
Most Canadians can look forward to a warmer-than-normal spring, but they should also brace for the season’s "profound mood swings," according to The Weather Network's latest outlook.
Biden is having his annual physical exam. The results will be closely watched as he seeks re-election
U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for his annual physical exam - and the results are sure to be closely watched as the 81-year-old president seeks re-election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of 'sharp' temperature drop
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto ahead of a 'sharp' drop in temperature Wednesday afternoon.
-
A Toronto street pole is now covered in LEGO. Here's why
A mundane street pole in Toronto is getting attention as a community of artists builds a tower of LEGO – five feet and counting – around it.
-
Mississauga lottery retailer claims million-dollar prize
A lottery retailer in Mississauga is about a month away from claiming a million-dollar prize.
Calgary
-
Man sent to hospital after early morning shooting
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday, police confirmed to CTV News.
-
Federal employees to rally in Calgary over troubled pay system
Federal employees part of the Public Service Alliance of Canada are holding a rally in Calgary on Wednesday to voice their continued concerns with the government’s pay system.
-
Alberta renewables sector fears politicization of energy as moratorium ends
A seven-month pause on wind and solar development in Alberta is coming to an end, but some involved in the sector say increased politicization threatens its future growth.
Montreal
-
Stolen vehicles: Search underway in Montreal's west end
Quebec provincial police are searching a business on Cote-de-Liesse Road in Montreal's west end.
-
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
-
5 injured after scaffolding collapses on building under construction in Trois-Rivieres
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
Edmonton
-
New photos released of man believed to be responsible for hit-and-run death
RCMP have released new images of the man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.
-
Alberta legislature spring session begins as government prepares to release budget
The Alberta legislature's spring session is set to start today, with health care expected to be a main focus.
-
Alberta renewables sector fears politicization of energy as moratorium ends
A seven-month pause on wind and solar development in Alberta is coming to an end, but some involved in the sector say increased politicization threatens its future growth.
Northern Ontario
-
Pedestrian killed by pickup truck on Highway 17
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Highway 17 in the Serpent River area, between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, Tuesday night, police say.
-
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist 'exposed patients to harm,' fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
-
Northern Ontario mom calls for change at pharmacies after prescription error
On Feb. 12, Natalie Desroches sent her husband to Shoppers Drug Mart at Highway 655 in Timmins to pick up their son's ADHD medication.
London
-
East London home struck by stolen vehicle
There were some scary moments for families in an east London neighbourhood Tuesday evening after a stolen van ripped through East Lions Park and crashed into multiple houses.
-
Snow squall watch, special weather statement for quick return to winter weather
CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is warning residents that extreme weather is moving through the region.
-
Large crowd gathers to protest proposed city budget
It was a full house at city hall Tuesday as members of the public took part in their final opportunity to weigh in on the city budget.
Winnipeg
-
Major fire in Winnipeg forces Wednesday morning road closures
A fire in Winnipeg’s Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood has forced road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
-
'I believe this is a strong NHL market': Bettman tries to put fears to rest as Jets deal with low attendance
Gary Bettman had a clear message for Winnipeg Jets fans during his media availability Tuesday – he is confident in the team and the hockey market, and the Jets aren't going anywhere.
-
Winnipeggers rallying to save community pool set to close amid budget cuts
Residents in the Brooklands neighbourhood are trying to prevent their indoor pool from going under.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa, NCC to make east-end transportation announcement
The City of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission will be making an announcement today to 'discuss an agreement between the parties to advance transportation priorities in the east end.'
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING Record-warm temperatures followed by 14-degree drop in 3 hours in Ottawa today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 14 C on Wednesday, before temperatures suddenly drop overnight to a low of -14 C. A Flash Freeze Warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in Ottawa this winter
Statistics released by Ratehub.ca shows homebuyers needed to earn an income of $128,840 to buy the average priced home in Ottawa. That's down from $133,660 a year income in December and $138,260 last July.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
Nurses, doctors leaving rural Sask. in high numbers: report
New data is highlighting the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lawyer Hong Guo disbarred a 2nd time for being 'ungovernable'
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
-
Man dead after fire at abandoned Burnaby apartment
The Burnaby Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that claimed the life of one person late Tuesday night.
-
Insurance company ordered to pay B.C. widow $400K in damages over denied claim
An insurance company that denied a B.C. widow's claim for accidental death benefits has been ordered by a judge to pay $400,000 in damages.
Regina
-
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
-
Regina police say amount of fentanyl seized in bust contained 4.5 million lethal doses
At the most recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Regina police commented on a recent bust where over nine kilograms of fentanyl were seized.
-
Volunteers come together in support of food security initiative: Yorkton Community Fridge
With people continuously donating and taking food items, the Yorkton Community Fridge has been going strong for the past few months.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
-
New reports highlight rising food prices in B.C.
A series of reports show that food banks are expecting another increase in demand this year. The rate of child poverty has increased and shoppers are no longer loyal to their regular food markets. This in an attempt by shoppers to make ends meet.
-
Canucks frustrated as Penguins outlast for 4-3 OT victory
The head coach of the Vancouver Canucks was blunt in his assessment of his team's performance in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.