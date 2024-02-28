N.B. ice-fishing shacks must be removed by Sunday

Anyone looking to make a big catch while ice-fishing in New Brunswick has until Sunday to reel in something from the comfort of a shack.

According to a news release from the provincial government, ice-fishing shelters must be removed from all New Brunswick waterways by March 3. The winter fishing season will remain open until March 31.

“We are expecting some unseasonably mild weather in the immediate weather forecast, so it is important to be cautious and not wait until it is too late to remove ice-fishing shelters,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman in the release. “Warmer temperatures can quickly lead to unpredictable and unsafe ice conditions. Owners of ice-fishing structures must keep a close eye on conditions and, if they see signs of melting, remove the shelters.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.