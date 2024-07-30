N.B. island celebrates its railway heritage with rediscovered art and Lego
A New Brunswick island’s rail heritage is getting special recognition this summer through re-discovered art and thousands of Lego pieces.
Ministers Island is the former estate of Sir William Van Horne, the chief engineer of Canadian Pacific Railway and its president during the late 1880s.
Sir William Van Horne (Courtesy: Parks Canada)
The island’s “RailFest” runs Aug. 5, featuring a model train village constructed out of more than 100,000 Lego pieces and opportunities for visitors to win prizes with their own additions.
Michael Meagher, manager of marketing and events at Ministers Island, says the site has been trying to find new ways to celebrate its rail heritage.
“We've been wanting to have trains on the island for a long time now, and we can't get real trains across to the island. So, the thought of having a model train display was something that has been with us for awhile,” says Meagher.
"RailFest" on Ministers Island, N.B., includes a Lego replica of the historic train station in McAdam, N.B. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
MariLUG, a group of Lego enthusiasts around the Maritimes, brought the model train display to Ministers Island. One feature is a homage of the historic McAdam, N.B., train station, which includes 2,000 Lego pieces for its roof shingles alone.
“It took us about eight hours just to set it up, and then if you’re adding on the amount of time it takes to build all the structures then that's more like a few months,” says Patrick Bourgoin, a MariLUG member.
Earlier this month, a painting by Van Horne was unveiled for the first time since a brief showing in 1933.
Sir William Van Horne ".007" on oil canvas, circa 1897. (Courtesy: Exporail, the Canadian Railway Museum)
Van Horne’s 1897 painting “.007” found inspiration from Rudyard Kipling’s short story of the same name. It is the only Van Horne painting which depicts a rail scene.
“We are the first people in almost a century that are getting a chance to go and look at ‘.007’ on display,” says Meagher. “It’s a beautiful painting.”
The art exhibit "From the Last Spike to Art Connoisseur: A Journey with Sir William Cornelius Van Horne” runs until the end of September.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police clash with an unruly crowd gathered near the site of U.K. stabbing attack that killed 3 girls
Police clashed with an unruly crowd of far-right protesters outside a mosque Tuesday in northwest England near where three girls were stabbed to death in a dance class as demonstrators, some in masks, hurled bottles and stones at officers, Merseyside police said.
Conservatives take aim at NDP in new attack ad ahead of September byelections
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
Microsoft appears to have resolved Azure network problems
Microsoft appears to have resolved the issues with its Azure network infrastructure that impacted users around the world on Tuesday.
More Listeria infections reported amid outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Israel carries out rare strike on Beirut that it says killed Hezbollah commander
Israel said it targeted a Hezbollah commander in a rare strike Tuesday on Beirut that killed at least one woman and wounded dozens of people in escalating hostilities with the Lebanese militant group.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
2 men are killed when their helicopter crashes into a hog house in central Ireland
Two men were killed on Tuesday when their helicopter crashed into a hog house in central Ireland, authorities said.
Simone Biles and Team USA earn 'redemption' by powering to Olympic gold in women's gymnastics
American gymnastics star Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals on Tuesday night to win another Olympic Gold.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays looking for owner of winning 50/50 ticket worth $825,000
A guest at a Toronto Blue Jays game earlier this month is $825,000 richer – they just don’t know it yet.
-
Father, son arrested for 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area: RCMP
The RCMP says that a father and son have been arrested in connection with 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Police seek masked suspect after businesses, synagogue targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti
York Regional Police say their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan Monday.
Calgary
-
Engineering regulator launching review of City of Calgary practices following water main break
An Alberta-based engineering and geoscience regulator is launching a practice review on the City of Calgary, following a major feeder main break last month.
-
Competition Bureau launches study into Canadian airline industry
The federal Competition Bureau is launching a market study into the Canadian airline industry with the goal of improving the cost and quality of air travel.
-
Semi hauling bell peppers goes up in flames in crash: Strathmore RCMP
Mounties out of Strathmore, Alta., say they're dealing with a crash between a semi hauling bell peppers and a car.
Edmonton
-
Sexual assault charges against former school principal withdrawn in 1 of 2 cases
Charges of sexual assault against a former Sherwood Park school principal have been withdrawn in one case, but he still faces a sexual assault charge in a second investigation.
-
King Charles 'immensely saddened' by wildfire destruction in Jasper
King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are "immensely saddened" to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park.
-
Pedestrian hit after crossing road 'against the traffic signal': Edmonton police
A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan on Monday.
Montreal
-
Man in his 30s in critical condition after shooting in Verdun
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in Verdun.
-
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman test out Montrealer's hot sauce on Hot Ones
A Montreal store owner is elated after watching two of Hollywood's biggest stars sample his hot sauce on a prominent YouTube show.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
-
Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
-
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
London
-
London tackles municipal storm drains as it closes the door on wettest July on record
While generally a daily rain amount projected to be 40mm or higher is unusual, several sites in the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority’s (UTRCA) watershed recorded in excess of 40 and as many as 69 millimeters of rain today.
-
Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in St. Thomas homicide
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
Barrie
-
Police ask for public's help locating senior missing for 10 days
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing for 10 days.
-
Police investigate overnight pickup truck theft from Barrie home
Police were alerted to an overnight theft of a pickup truck from a Barrie home on Tuesday morning.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent the GTA.
Northern Ontario
-
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
-
Concerning incidents involving young kids on ATVs
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
-
Surge in the number of people living in Sudbury encampments
Greater Sudbury says the number of people living in encampments and unsheltered outdoors has more than doubled in the last year.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener archer wins shoot-off match at Olympic Games
Eric Peters came very close to losing his first match at Paris 2024 Olympics.
-
Missing Guelph woman last seen in Cambridge
Police are hoping the public can help in the search for a missing Guelph woman.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph last week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
Windsor
-
WECHU reports blue green algae bloom 'deemed safe'
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a warning on July 23rd for Lake St. Clair.
-
Kingsville looking for public opinion on properties up for grabs
The Town of Kingsville is calling on residents to give their input on three properties up for grabs.
-
Here’s when you can expect a settlement payment from Loblaw for admitting to bread price fixing
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for escaped youth inmates
Winnipeg police are looking for two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre – who are considered armed and dangerous – after they escaped custody Monday evening.
-
Vocational wing announced for South Winnipeg Rec Campus
The province is spending $17 million on a new vocational wing at Pembina Trails Collegiate.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being struck by impaired driver: RCMP
A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Winnipeg is in critical condition after he was the victim of an alleged hit-and-run by an impaired driver on Monday.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
-
Canadian civil liberties group fighting 'abuse' of notwithstanding clause in Sask. pronoun law
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says it’s intervening in a legal dispute over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun laws to prevent the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
-
Regina man pleads guilty to criminal negligence in death of woman in Punnichy
Ethan Sunshine has pled guilty to criminal negligence in connection to the 2023 death of Kihaw Fox.
Saskatoon
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
Canadian civil liberties group fighting 'abuse' of notwithstanding clause in Sask. pronoun law
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says it’s intervening in a legal dispute over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun laws to prevent the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
-
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police watchdog reviewing complaints into VPD spokesperson
B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commission is reviewing the findings of an internal investigation by the Vancouver Police Department into bombshell complaints about the workplace conduct of a high-profile officer, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
-
1 charged after 'sophisticated' identification forgery lab found in Richmond home
One man has been charged nearly two years after Mounties discovered what they call a "sophisticated" identification forgery lab in a Richmond home.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. toxic drug deaths decline, though 6 people still die each day, coroner says
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
-
B.C. First Nations claim fish farm licences infringe upon Aboriginal fishing rights
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.