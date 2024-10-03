N.B. Liberals roll out first platform of election campaign

Day 15 of the New Brunswick election campaign saw the release of the first full platform of three main parties.

The Liberal platform, titled “Focused On You,” details $300 million in new spending annually – or $1.2-billion over a four-year mandate. Liberal leader Susan Holt is also promising balanced budgets if elected.

“Too often, government is spending money without meaningful outcomes and measures,” said Holt at an announcement in Fredericton on Thursday. “We have been committed to putting measures in place with every announcement that we have given, both so that we know how to track whether our solutions and investments are getting the results we want. And you have a tool to hold us accountable to achieving that measure and that outcome. We will continue to do that.”

The Liberal platform didn’t include any mention of a different approach to the federal carbon tax, something Holt has previously promised to address directly with Ottawa.

“There’s an opportunity to put forward a New Brunswick plan that government will recognize, that still is meaningful in terms of emissions reductions,” said Holt, without giving details.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs said he expected to release the PC party’s platform later in the campaign.

“It won’t be this week, and likely not next week. It will probably be the week after,” said Higgs at an announcement in Saint John on Thursday. “I think you’re getting a pretty good flavour of this election. What we’re seeing from Susan Holt and David Coon is ‘promise everything.’”

“If you really know the details of what’s required, it really displays the fact there isn’t a good understanding of the system.”

Higgs pledged $45 million for an addiction treatment plan, which includes a new 50-bed rehabilitation facility, a “therapeutic living unit” at the new Minto jail under construction, and a virtual opioid dependence program. Higgs also re-pitched the PC’s previous commitment to re-introduce the ‘Compassionate Intervention Act’ in the legislature, which would facilitate involuntary addiction treatment.

“Mental health and addiction services are worthwhile investments that improves the quality of life for those who receive them, but it also helps to improve public safety,” said Higgs.

In Fredericton, Green Party leader David Coon committed support for a universal school lunch and breakfast program.

“As part of our school meal program, we will set targets for the purchase of locally produced food and processed food products, to reduce the expense of imports and increase the local market for our farmers, and local food processors,” said Coon.

The Green Party said negotiations with the federal government would achieve $4 million annually for the program, with $20 million annually re-directed from government subsidies to forestry companies.

The vote will be held on Oct. 21.

