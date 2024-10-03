Fall vaccines still unavailable for Nova Scotians

The annual fall vaccines for the flu and COVID are still not available for Nova Scotians.

According to Health Minister Michelle Thompson, the provincial government is waiting to receive vaccines approvals from Health Canada before they can be made widely available.

"I want to reassure people that the work is happening behind the scenes and really that is kind of the last piece. We want people to be vaccinated so we are not withholding information. As soon as we have details about arrivals dates, we will let people know and appointments will be available shortly after that,” says Thompson

Anyone who wants rapid tests can go on the Nova Scotia Health website and look up COVID-19 testing. Some are still available at certain MLA offices and libraries.

Minister Thompson says if someone feels sick, regardless of a negative test for COVID, they could be contagious with a virus and should stay home.

