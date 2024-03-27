N.B. man barricaded himself in home for 14 hours: RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A North-Tetagouche, N.B., man is facing a firearm charge after allegedly barricading himself in a home for more than 14 hours and making threats on Tuesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers received reports of a 26-year-old man barricading himself in a Highway 180 residence in South-Tetagouche and making threats with a firearm around 6:10 a.m. Police established a security perimeter and advised nearby residents to shelter in place.

    Police negotiated with the man for several hours. Officers entered the residence around 8:45 p.m. and arrested the man.

    “Police searched the residence and seized a loaded and unsecured shotgun, and a loaded and unsecured rifle,” said Sgt. Jean-François Dulac, with the Northeast District RCMP, in the release.

    Aaron Hudon-Lavigne appeared in court to be charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited on Wednesday. He was remanded into custody and he will be back in court on April 30.

