N.B. man charged with attempted murder following shooting in East Brighton house: RCMP

    A 30-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting in an East Brighton, N.B., residence last month.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to reported shots fired at a Brighton Cross Road home around 6:30 a.m. on July 21. They learned a man allegedly fired several shots at the house and the homeowner before assaulting the victim and fleeing in a car.

    Police later arrested the suspect at a residence in Peel. Officers searched a Harmon Lane residence in the area as part of the investigation and, according to police, seized a number of firearms.

    Ozzie Trecartin appeared in court on July 25 and was charged with:

    • assault
    • discharging a firearm with intent
    • assault with a weapon
    • possession of a firearm without a licence
    • uttering threats
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • obstruction of a peace officer

    Trecartin returned to court on July 30 and was charged with attempted murder. He was released from custody on conditions and he will be back in court at a later date.

