N.B. man dead after vehicle crashed into trees

    A 39-year-old man from Burton, N.B., is dead following a highway car crash in Sheffield on Friday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Route 105 around 8:30 a.m. The driver died at the scene due to his injuries.

    Police believe the vehicle crossed the centre line, left the road, and collided with several trees.

    An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

