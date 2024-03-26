N.B. man facing child pornography charges
A 53-year-old man from Petit-Rocher-Ouest, N.B., is facing child pornography charges.
According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation in September 2022 and in March 15, 2023, they searched a residence in Petit-Rocher-Ouest. Police arrested the man at the scene and seized several electronic devices.
Daniel Rene Frenette appeared in court on Monday to be charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography. He will return to court on April 22.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
Environment Canada issues warnings over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he got a pacemaker fitted last week
Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he underwent surgery last week to get a pacemaker fitted and is 'doing great.'
Doctors say unfair salaries driving them away from family medicine in Canada
Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.
Luxury parka maker Canada Goose laying off 17 per cent of staff
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it is laying off 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce.
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
Surge in traffic fatalities possible during upcoming solar eclipse, UBC researchers warn
B.C. researchers are warning drivers in eastern Canada to take extra caution on the road during the upcoming total solar eclipse, as data from the 2017 event showed a surge in fatal incidents.
Trump's social media company starts trading on Nasdaq with a market value of almost US$6.8 billion
As Donald Trump's social media company begins trading publicly Tuesday, would-be investors might ask themselves if the stock is too pricey and potentially too volatile.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
-
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
-
Suspects armed with knife burst into Oshawa theatre and released pepper spray: police
Durham police say two suspects armed with a large knife discharged what is believed to be pepper spray in a movie theatre in Oshawa over the weekend before fleeing.
Calgary
-
Trudeau government set to make Calgary housing announcement
The federal government is making a housing announcement in Calgary Tuesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool today (with a breeze), warming Wednesday
Temperatures in Edmonton haven't been above 0 C since last Tuesday, but we should get at least a couple hours slightly above the freezing mark today.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP says it has arrested 13 people as part of a 'major operation' against a 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal.
-
Is there lead in your water pipes? Check out Montreal's interactive map to find out
If you're worried that your plumbing may contain traces of lead, the City of Montreal has created an interactive map to help put your mind at ease.
-
Freezing rain warnings for parts of Quebec, Montreal to see light rain
Wintry weather is not over yet for parts of Quebec.
Ottawa
-
St. Lawrence Seaway management offer assurances on safety of seaway bridges
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is offering assurances bridges along the seaway between Montreal and Lake Ontario are safe, after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore overnight.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
-
Renfrew mayor facing new calls to resign
Renfrew Mayor Tom Sidney is facing calls to resign from the town's top political position, two months after council voted non-confidence in the mayor.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
-
'Another step closer': Western researchers work on cure for AIDS
Researchers at Western University are another step closer to finding an "effective and affordable targeted treatment strategy for an HIV cure," according to the school.
-
Man critically injured after being struck by train
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Charges laid after reported shooting in Wasaga Beach
Two men from Wasaga Beach face weapons charges after reports of a shooting on Mosley Street early Wednesday afternoon.
-
RVH cancer care centre renamed
The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre has been officially renamed the David and Catherine Hudson Regional Cancer Centre.
-
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss": North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Crash at major Kitchener intersection
A crash caused delays at a major Kitchener intersection Tuesday morning.
-
New MRI scans first patient at St. Mary’s General Hospital
Thanks to the MRI at St. Mary’s General Hospital, patients who require heart scans will no longer need to be transferred.
Windsor
-
Complaints of ATVs and dirt bikes on highways and private property
Windsor police say they have received numerous reports of ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles on highways and private property.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
The crew of a massive container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday warned of power issues before the collision, which caused the bridge to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River, officials said.
-
Charges laid after Tecumseh Park dispute in Chatham
After investigating, police said four people, two men and two women, were involved in the incident where a meeting had been prearranged to try and resolve a dispute.
Winnipeg
-
'Smacks of desperation': Donated baby formula being resold online
Harvest Manitoba is sounding the alarm over concerns baby formula the non-profit donated to those in need is being resold online.
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
Regina
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
-
National Wheelchair Curling Championships return to Moose Jaw
The National Wheelchair Curling Championships have taken over the Moose Jaw Events Centre for the second year in a row.
Saskatoon
-
'Hoping for the best': Some Sask. students feeling left out amid teacher job actions
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing near Metrotown sends man to hospital, another arrested
A stabbing near Burnaby's Metrotown sent one person to hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Burnaby refinery pays $31K firefighting bill after January incident that led to foul stench
A Burnaby refinery has paid back a bill of more than $31,000 connected to an incident that caused a foul stench and led to a public safety advisory earlier this year.
-
Forced-labour watchdog cites B.C. mining company, which says claims are nonsensical
Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog says a Vancouver-based mining company has allowed forced labour to occur at its gold mine in the Xinjiang region of China, even though the firm lost control of the project before the alleged slavery took place.
Vancouver Island
-
Time of essence amid efforts to reunite orphaned B.C. orca calf with its pod
Intense efforts are underway to reunite an orca calf with its family pod after its mother was stranded and died in a tidal lagoon near the remote northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Forced-labour watchdog cites B.C. mining company, which says claims are nonsensical
Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog says a Vancouver-based mining company has allowed forced labour to occur at its gold mine in the Xinjiang region of China, even though the firm lost control of the project before the alleged slavery took place.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.