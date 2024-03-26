ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. man facing child pornography charges

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    Share

    A 53-year-old man from Petit-Rocher-Ouest, N.B., is facing child pornography charges.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation in September 2022 and in March 15, 2023, they searched a residence in Petit-Rocher-Ouest. Police arrested the man at the scene and seized several electronic devices.

    Daniel Rene Frenette appeared in court on Monday to be charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography. He will return to court on April 22.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Doctors say unfair salaries driving them away from family medicine in Canada

    Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News