N.B. man facing child pornography charges

A 53-year-old man from Petit-Rocher-Ouest, N.B., is facing child pornography charges.

According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation in September 2022 and in March 15, 2023, they searched a residence in Petit-Rocher-Ouest. Police arrested the man at the scene and seized several electronic devices.

Daniel Rene Frenette appeared in court on Monday to be charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography. He will return to court on April 22.

