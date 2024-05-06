N.B. officers seize 101K contraband cigarettes in Bathurst

ATLANTIC
    Officers with the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety seized cannabis products in Saint John.
    Officers with the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety seized more than 100,000 contraband cigarettes in Bathurst and eight kilograms of dried cannabis in Saint John as part of separate operations last month.

    According to a news release from the department, officers seized 101,600 contraband cigarettes from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Bathurst on April 25. They arrested a 60-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I., who was later released. He is expected to appear in court in July.

    Officers executed a search warrant at Gitpu Trading Post in Saint John and arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene on April 26. He was released and will appear in court to face charges under the federal Cannabis Act.

    At the scene officers say they seized:

    • eight kilograms of dried cannabis
    • 368 packages of cannabis gummies
    • 319 cannabis distillate cartridges
    • one kilogram of hashish
    • 77 jars and 323 packs of cannabis shatter
    • 57 cannabis food products
    • 44 cannabis personal care products
    • 506 pre-rolled cannabis joints
    • 98 vape pens containing THC
    • 33 flavoured nicotine vape pens
    • 16 psilocybin (magic mushrooms) food products
    • two Apple iPads
    • three cellphones
    • four digital scales
    • $4,759.15 in cash

