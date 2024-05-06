N.B. officers seize 101K contraband cigarettes in Bathurst

Officers with the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety seized more than 100,000 contraband cigarettes in Bathurst and eight kilograms of dried cannabis in Saint John as part of separate operations last month.

According to a news release from the department, officers seized 101,600 contraband cigarettes from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Bathurst on April 25. They arrested a 60-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I., who was later released. He is expected to appear in court in July.

Officers executed a search warrant at Gitpu Trading Post in Saint John and arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene on April 26. He was released and will appear in court to face charges under the federal Cannabis Act.

At the scene officers say they seized:

eight kilograms of dried cannabis

368 packages of cannabis gummies

319 cannabis distillate cartridges

one kilogram of hashish

77 jars and 323 packs of cannabis shatter

57 cannabis food products

44 cannabis personal care products

506 pre-rolled cannabis joints

98 vape pens containing THC

33 flavoured nicotine vape pens

16 psilocybin (magic mushrooms) food products

two Apple iPads

three cellphones

four digital scales

$4,759.15 in cash

