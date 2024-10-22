N.B. Progressive Conservatives at a crossroads

In the final analysis, every election is a referendum on change. The simple, if sometimes unspoken, ballot question is, “Are you happy with the government?” Those who are satisfied vote to keep the party in power; those who are not opt for an alternative.

New Brunswickers voted for a 180 degree change in direction from the fiscally and socially conservative policies of Blaine Higgs to the fiscally and socially progressive promises of Susan Holt.

The result also serves as a blunt rebuke of Mr. Higgs’ style of leadership. His supporters see it as single-minded and confident; his opponents call it pig headed and arrogant.

When Mr. Higgs lost the support of several of his veteran MLAs and ministers, it was largely because of style and attitude. Those who did not share his vision of a more conservative government were invited to “take it or leave it.” They left.

They were mainly old school Progressive Conservatives in the tradition of premiers David Alward and Bernard Lord; politicians of the political centre uncomfortable with the Higgs’ philosophy and approach. On Monday, many voters in their ridings abandoned Higgs as well.

In forcefully pursuing his conservative agenda, Blaine Higgs lost his government, even his own seat, but still won 35 per cent of the popular vote. The inevitable race to replace him as PC leader will be another referendum on change.

Given the choice of “Higgs’ way or the highway,” a plurality of voters opted to hit the road. It’s now up to the party to make choose its path.

