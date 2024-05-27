N.B. RCMP investigating hit-and-run in St-Jacques

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating an alleged hit-and-run in St-Jacques last week.

According to an RCMP news release, an SUV hit a Subaru travelling in the same direction and fled the scene on Highway 2 around 7 p.m. on May 21. The Subaru lost control and struck a transport truck.

The driver and the child in the Subaru were not injured, nor was the driver of the transport truck.

The suspect vehicle is described as an orange Chevrolet SUV with a New Brunswick licence plate and a potentially damaged front bumper. The SUV was last seen on Mont Farlagne Road on May 21.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-473-3137, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

