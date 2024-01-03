ATLANTIC
    • N.B. RCMP investigating Moncton shooting

    New Brunswick RCMP is looking for a vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting in Moncton on Dec. 3, 2023. (Source: RCMP) New Brunswick RCMP is looking for a vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting in Moncton on Dec. 3, 2023. (Source: RCMP)

    The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating an alleged shooting a Moncton, N.B., residence last month.

    According to a Wednesday news release, police responded to a report of a single shot fired at a North Street home on Dec. 3. Video footage showed a driver exiting a vehicle at the corner of Sherrard Avenue and North Street, and discharging a firearm at a residence before fleeing the scene.

    Police say two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

    The RCMP is searching for a dark-coloured four-door vehicle with no license plate.

    "We are looking to speak to any witnesses to the incident, as well as anyone who was on or near North Street between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on December 3, 2023," said Cst. Karine Themens Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP in the release. "If you have dash-cam or other video footage from the area at the time of the shooting, please call the police."

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 506-857-2400, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

