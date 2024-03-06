N.B. residents dealing with detours, sightseers at road washout
It's been almost a week since heavy rains washed away a culvert road in the community of Harewood, N.B., not far from Salisbury.
The Wilson Brook culvert on Route 112 washed out last Thursday leaving a broken road behind.
Alex Lewis lives right next door and said when his mother came home from work at 7 a.m. she was out of breath.
"She said, 'You got to see this, you got to see this. This is crazy,' and I'm thinking, 'What can be going on?' So I come out here and there's just, no road. I don't know, that kind of threw me off," said Lewis.
Residents on the west side of the washout heading to Salisbury, Moncton or other communities now have to deal with a detour.
Franchesca Savoie and her boyfriend have to use a side road to get to work in Moncton.
"Usually we just go from here and it's like 11 minutes. Now, we need to have a 20-minute detour plus all the other drive," said Savoie.
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Tyler McLean said the province is assessing a path forward for future repairs to the culvert.
"The stretch east of Harewood remains closed to traffic," said McLean in an email. "A signed detour is available using Alward Road and Route 880."
McLean didn't say when repairs would begin.
Havelock Fire Rescue Chief Anthony Demont said where the washout occurred is an area where both they and firefighters from Salisbury serve.
"The biggest issue is mutual aid calls, requesting assistance between departments. We've got to take quite a detour to be able to assist the other departments," said Demont.
The Wilson Brook culvert on Route 112 in New Brunswick washed out and broke the road. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)The chief said there haven’t been any emergency calls since the washout last Thursday.
He's also concerned about the condition of the detour route which he said has been compromised.
"The alternative route that we have, going through the [Route] 880 to reconnect on the Route 112 in Second North River, there's also a washout there. The road is down to one lane," said Demont. "That one lane, it is passable, but it has a washout in that lane also through the asphalt."
Lewis said he's seen numerous people coming to check out what Mother Nature has done, and he's worried for their safety.
"A lot of sightseers definitely coming by at all times of the day. A lot of people are coming out here with their kids and bringing their dogs and stuff. I see it's quite dangerous there where our road keeps decaying back," said Lewis.
The road will be closed for the foreseeable future.
McLean said motorists can continue to check NB 511 for updates.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
King Charles III spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote on social media.
The family doctor shortage is forecast to be worse within 2 years. Here's what an Ont. doctor says needs to change
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
Ice dancer Sorensen says he deserves to be at worlds amid sexual assault allegation
Ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen believes he and partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry deserve to compete for Canada at the figure skating world championships this month amid sexual assault allegations surrounding the Danish-Canadian athlete.
U.S. teen's secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest
A Davis County teen is home safe and a man is in jail after police believe the man travelled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Plane that crashed near Nashville was based out of Brampton Flight Centre: officials
U.S. authorities continue to investigate a plane crash in Tennessee that killed five Canadians.
-
Ontario government staff used 'code words' when talking about Greenbelt, NDP allege
Staff within the Doug Ford government used “code words” when talking about removing land from the Greenbelt, Ontario’s Official Opposition alleges.
-
Daytime shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 seriously injured: police
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede barred from participating in Pride parade due to abuse by former staffer
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
-
Calgary’s Downtown Safety Leadership Table outlines 28 recommendations in final report
Calgary's Downtown Safety Leadership Table has released its final report outlining dozens of ways to make the core safer.
-
Strathmore man with Down syndrome named honorary paramedic
Ty Dahl showed up at the door to the Wheatland EMS station in Strathmore 15 months ago and wanted to be part of the team and Kevin Link, the operations manager, couldn't refuse the request.
Edmonton
-
Burned-out SUV believed to be related to suspicious death in southeast Edmonton: police
A man is dead after gunshots were heard in southeast Edmonton.
-
Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday.
-
Bail denied for man charged in connection with Edmonton extortion scheme
One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.
Montreal
-
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
-
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.
-
Quebec dentist suspended, fined for vulgar, sexist and racist comments
A Montreal dentist has been suspended for three months and fined $10,000 for making racist and vulgar remarks and gestures during a conference for dental students.
Ottawa
-
Shawarma spat heads to court as Shawarma Palace sues Gatineau restaurant for trademark infringement
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled again this year
The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.
-
Bigger planes, daily flights coming to Air France Ottawa-Paris service this summer
Air France will be expanding its successful Ottawa-Paris direct flight from five to seven days a week and upgrading to bigger planes this summer, the Ottawa airport confirmed Wednesday.
London
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle rollover
A road in North Middlesex is closed Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle rollover sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Heavy smoke spotted in downtown London, Ont. fire
A fire across from H.B. Beal Secondary School shut down rush hour traffic on Dundas Street Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Orangest flames I’ve ever seen in my life': Fire destroys home in east London, Ont.
No people were hurt, but a pet cat perished when fire gutted a home in east London early Wednesday morning. The blaze occurred on Saddy Avenue in the Argyle neighbourhood.
Barrie
-
Defence seeks mistrial for man accused in deadly dump truck case
The defence is arguing for a mistrial in the case of Milton Urgiles, charged with criminal negligence causing death in a dump truck crash near Alliston more than three years ago.
-
Hostile woman arrested after damaging police SUV
A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.
-
Carjacking suspect unable to put vehicle in gear arrested and charged
Police laid charges following an attempted carjacking involving a taxi in Owen Sound.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended by the OHL
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
-
OPP looking for suspect in Parry Sound hotel shooting
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Parry Sound hotel last summer.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
-
WRDSB won’t move PA Day for solar eclipse
The board said its students will take part in “once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunities during the total solar eclipse, with appropriate safety measures.”
-
Pay-as-you-can hair, foot and massage clinic fills a need in Cambridge
A pay-as-you-can clinic run by the Trillium United Church in Cambridge is offering professional foot care, haircuts and massages for older adults and those with health challenges.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious' death of Windsor man investigated on Erie Beach
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a Windsor man on Erie Beach.
-
Everything must go! Industrial sale begins Thursday at former Nemak factory
The Nemak factory closed in October 2020 after the company moved the product from Windsor to Mexico. According to a newspaper advertisement, everything inside the west end factory is up for sale to the highest bidder.
-
ISO: former Nemak employees who may be eligible for compensation
Union officials are looking for former employees of a Windsor aluminum plant who may be eligible for compensation.
Winnipeg
-
Several highways closed due to weather
Several Manitoba highways were closed Wednesday as a low pressure system blankets southern portions of the province in heavy snow.
-
More pot, less hops: Manitoba records biggest spike in cannabis sales, largest drop in beer
Manitoba records highest cannabis sales spike in Canada
-
Manitoba government plans to end restriction on labour agreements for big projects
Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council moves to lay the groundwork for housing accelerator
City officials are laying the groundwork to put the federal government's housing accelerator dollars to work building more middle-density units in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. labour board calls Heritage Inn 'intransigent' in negotiations with union
The Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board ordered the Heritage Inn back to the bargaining table with UFCW after describing the hotel’s approach to negotiations as “intransigent.”
-
Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.
Regina
-
Municipal councillors donated to Saskatchewan Party using taxpayer funds to gain access to premier, other provincial politicians
Multiple municipalities, including the City of Regina, have donated tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to Saskatchewan’s political parties in the past few years, a joint investigation between CTV Regina and the Investigative Journalism Foundation has revealed.
-
Approximately $1.8M of fentanyl seized in second large Regina drug bust within a month
Regina police say 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 850 grams of cocaine and 5.2 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in another “significant” drug bust last Friday.
-
Sask. premier doubles down on commitment to not remit carbon tax on home heating
After facing criticism from federal ministers earlier this week over his commitment to not remit the carbon tax on home heating using natural gas – Premier Moe doubled down on the province's controversial move.
Kelowna
-
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.
-
Mounties looking for suspect in grandparent scam after Kelowna senior loses thousands
Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.
-
Father of Kelowna crane collapse victim calls for better safety standards
Mounted to the wall of Chris Vilness’ office is the harness that was strapped to his son Cailen Vilness’ back during the final moments of his life, a harsh reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on July 12, 2021.
Vancouver
-
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
-
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
-
B.C. municipality calls for oversight board, audit of provincial conservation officers
The District of North Vancouver is calling for more oversight of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service following a record-breaking year of black bears killed by the agency.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
-
External party to investigate Victoria police corruption complaint
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board is assigning a third-party investigator to conduct a probe into corruption within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreement
The B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.